Perspective: A hot tip

With the rising energy costs we are experiencing, I would like to pose a solution: Get a dog. A dog makes a great space heater for the bed. They are cordless and you don’t have to charge them. They also double as a security system, provided they are not in a deep nap.

My dog, Zoe, when I first got her, was supposed to sleep in her crate. I think that might have lasted a week. All the commotion with her in her crate was worse than if she just slept on the bed, so I gave in. And there’s something to be said about having a dog near you while you sleep: it’s comforting. Hearing her gently breathing or even snoring, is very relaxing and pleasant. It can even be funny: sometimes when she dreams she produces a high-pitched whoop or I can even hear her growling very softly, something she never does when awake…

However, there is one similarity between Zoe and a plug-in space heater: you can’t leave them unattended. If left unattended for too long, this gives Zoe reason to go marauding in the kitchen, where she is constantly on the prowl for fallen food or she stands on her tippy toes hoping something edible is placed at the edge of the counter.

Still, in spite of the possible pillaging, she is very energy efficient.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.