A holiday show "For Kids From 1 to 92" comes to Crystal Lake

The name Mel Tormé may be familiar with many people. Not only was Tormé a world-famous crooner and lounge singer, but he also penned the holiday classic "The Christmas Song".

What many people may not realize is that his son, Steve March-Tormé, is an accomplished singer and performer himself.

Ahead of his performance in "For Kids From 1 to 92", this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Raue Center for the Arts, March-Tormé was able to chat with Jason Cregier.

March-Tormé discussed how he ended up living in the Midwest, his career as a performer, what people should expect from his holiday show and how his father came up with the idea for "The Christmas Song."