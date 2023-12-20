© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIQ, 91.5 FM is temporarily off the air due to electrical problems. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.

A holiday show "For Kids From 1 to 92" comes to Crystal Lake

Northern Public Radio
Published December 20, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST
"For Kids from 1 to 92" is this Saturday in Crystal Lake
Meredith Schaefer
"For Kids from 1 to 92" is this Saturday in Crystal Lake

The name Mel Tormé may be familiar with many people. Not only was Tormé a world-famous crooner and lounge singer, but he also penned the holiday classic "The Christmas Song".

What many people may not realize is that his son, Steve March-Tormé, is an accomplished singer and performer himself.

Ahead of his performance in "For Kids From 1 to 92", this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Raue Center for the Arts, March-Tormé was able to chat with Jason Cregier.

March-Tormé discussed how he ended up living in the Midwest, his career as a performer, what people should expect from his holiday show and how his father came up with the idea for "The Christmas Song."
WNIJ News Raue Center for the ArtsCrystal LakeHolidaysChristmas Songs