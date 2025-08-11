© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford's WSSR will offer more dance classes this fall

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 11, 2025 at 2:03 PM CDT
West Side Show Room - Dance+Theater Classes — West Side Show Room

A Rockford theater stepped into something new this summer by offering dance classes. They will keep the momentum going this fall.  

The West Side Show Room offered ballet, creative dance and musical theater dance this July and August.   

Stephanie Foster is a dance instructor at the theater. She said the summer offerings will continue but WSSR wants to build on dance theater. 

“So, giving students from age six through adults,” she said, “the opportunity to take those styles and fuse them and learn the basics of choreography, to be able to create work that is individual to them, [and] to express their own perspectives.”

Informational sessions will take place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. Children can attend a free musical theater training during those times.

There is a cost for fall classes, but Foster said resources are available for those who may need financial assistance.

WSSR plans to offer acting and theater classes soon.   
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
