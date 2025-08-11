Rockford's WSSR will offer more dance classes this fall

A Rockford theater stepped into something new this summer by offering dance classes. They will keep the momentum going this fall.

The West Side Show Room offered ballet, creative dance and musical theater dance this July and August.

Stephanie Foster is a dance instructor at the theater. She said the summer offerings will continue but WSSR wants to build on dance theater.

“So, giving students from age six through adults,” she said, “the opportunity to take those styles and fuse them and learn the basics of choreography, to be able to create work that is individual to them, [and] to express their own perspectives.”

Informational sessions will take place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. Children can attend a free musical theater training during those times.

There is a cost for fall classes, but Foster said resources are available for those who may need financial assistance.

WSSR plans to offer acting and theater classes soon.