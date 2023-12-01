Everybody needs a coach -- even teachers | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new episode of Teachers’ Lounge, everybody needs a coach -- including your teachers. We’re chatting with Mike Winebrenner. He’s an instructional coach at North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, Illinois.

Mike spent over two decades as a history teacher and now he coaches teachers to help them help their students.

“We can spend entire careers standing by ourselves in a room full of students with nobody to bounce ideas off,” he said. “And that's a shame.”

He talks about how sometimes his most productive coaching sessions start off with a good old-fashioned gripe session.

“I don't want it to turn into ‘What's wrong with the kids. What's wrong with the classroom,’” said Winebrenner. “A lot of times from that gripe session we’ll say, ‘Well, this is my No. 1 thing. It's student engagement. They're just not engaged.' Okay, there we go! We have our goal. Now, what are some things that we can do to try to improve student engagement?”

Here about how Mike is helping teachers celebrate their students’ success, work together, and trust the process.

