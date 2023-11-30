© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Some DeKalb store windows will serve as a stage for dancers

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST
Image from a previous window dancing event.
Image from a previous window dancing event.

Many businesses use painted art to decorate their windows during the holiday season. This Friday, Dec. 1, over a dozen downtown DeKalb businesses will use art but with a splash of motion.

Melissa Beck does marketing for Dimensions Dance Academy. She said this is the third year that the academy has had dancers perform in the windows of local downtown businesses.

“This is actually a fundraiser for Dimensions Youth Ballet,” Beck explained. “So, it's our nonprofit side of dimensions Dance Academy. And we're raising money so that we can continue to go out into the community to do events like this and to participate in parades, [or] to go to the nursing homes around the holiday times and perform.”

Beck said local businesses helped raise funds by sponsoring dancers for $75 each.

She said the public can interact with the artists but not in the normal sense.

“The dancers will be behind a window, but they can certainly wave," she said. "You could probably you know, match a twirl with them, and they would probably twirl back.”

Tinsel N’ Tutus will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The list of participating stores can be found on the academy’s Facebook page.

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose