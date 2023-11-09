© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Macbeth and Willie Nelson

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST
AI-generated portrait of Willie Nelson wearing Shakespearean clothing
Sigmund Freud thought "ordinary unhappiness" was the human lot. He went on to write that what makes us even more miserable is a neurotic scheme to rescue ourselves from what can't be helped.

 

Take Shakespeare's Macbeth. He was ordinarily unhappy; he had divided loyalties between his wife and his king. Well, we all have those -- it's part of our usual sadness in life. But instead of living with these divisions and managing them the best he could, Macbeth happened upon a radical solution: he'd just kill the king. This made him even more unhappy -- tragically so, in fact. He should have read his Freud. Willie Nelson had read his, as when he sang:

 

Why do I have to choose

And everybody lose?

Everybody sing the blues.

Well, darling, I refuse.

 

It's too bad that Willie was a much better Freudian than Macbeth was.
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
