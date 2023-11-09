Perspective: Macbeth and Willie Nelson

Sigmund Freud thought "ordinary unhappiness" was the human lot. He went on to write that what makes us even more miserable is a neurotic scheme to rescue ourselves from what can't be helped.

Take Shakespeare's Macbeth. He was ordinarily unhappy; he had divided loyalties between his wife and his king. Well, we all have those -- it's part of our usual sadness in life. But instead of living with these divisions and managing them the best he could, Macbeth happened upon a radical solution: he'd just kill the king. This made him even more unhappy -- tragically so, in fact. He should have read his Freud. Willie Nelson had read his, as when he sang:

Why do I have to choose

And everybody lose?

Everybody sing the blues.

Well, darling, I refuse.

It's too bad that Willie was a much better Freudian than Macbeth was.