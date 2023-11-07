President Biden to visit Belvidere Thursday as UAW members vote on Stellantis contract

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Belvidere Thursday. That’s the same day UAW members there will vote on the contract agreement with automaker Stellantis. The deal would reopen the shuttered Belvidere assembly plant as well as build a battery manufacturing facility nearby.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks and meet with union members, UAW president Shawn Fain, and Governor JB Pritzker.

Under the deal between Stellantis and the UAW, the automaker would commit nearly 5-billion dollars to upgrade the plant, where it plans to make a new electric mid-sized truck.