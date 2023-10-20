RSO Pops series begins Saturday

A northern Illinois orchestra will kick off its popular music series Saturday Oct. 20.

Benjamin Firer is the assistant conductor for the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. He says this year’s first “Pops” series concert is RSO music director Yaniv Attar’s salute to the Boston Pops.

“Boston Pops was one of the first American orchestras to envision this idea of continuing in the summer months,” he said, “trying to recreate the summer Viennese concert sort of lighter music really a broad variety of styles.”

Firer said the “Pops” concerts gives the orchestra the opportunity to connect with audiences in ways they normally couldn’t during a regular concert.

“It allows us to, you know, mix and match,” he explained. “It's kind of like when you create a dinner party, and you want to invite the right guests like, oh, 'this friend would have a lot in common with this [one]. They're not exactly the same. I think they have a cool conversation.'”

The next concert is “Holiday Pops,” which focuses on holiday music. It happens on Dec. 16.

Firer will conduct the “Great Ladies of Swing,” on March 16. This will be the last concert in this "Pops" series.

The initial concert will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

