Perspective: Pay the people

While partaking in my daily morning routine of coffee and WGN news, a familiar face appeared on the screen. My friend Kris, who I attended Harper College with in the mid 90’s was being interviewed as a UAW member who works at the Ford plant on the southside of Chicago. He and his co-workers were participating in a national strike. During the interview he talked about being a long-time employee of the plant who also worked another part-time job to provide for his family. I reached out to him with 100% of my support and told him if he needs anything during this difficult time of not getting paid, I’m a phone call away.

The United Auto Workers union represents blue-collar workers, who assemble vehicles at Ford, GM, and Stellantis. The workers went on strike four weeks ago, with a focus on higher wages, better insurance, and more money contributed to their pension.

American unions have come a long way from their history of corruption, racism, and discrimination. Through the years they’ve participated in creating and securing the middle class in this country, especially for people of color. Unions have accomplished this through collective bargaining and strategic negotiations for what’s better for hard working folks. In 2022 the CEOs of the Big Three Automakers were paid a combined $75 million. Making them a part of this nation’s 1% who account for 33% of all U.S. wealth. Most poverty is not a result of laziness. It’s a byproduct of greed and not being able to satisfy the rich.