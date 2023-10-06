© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Snap, crackle....grrrrrrreeeat!

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:53 AM CDT
Lord Lucas
/
Pixabay

 My college roommate liked food only in order to stay alive. He'd pick at his plate and was rarely a member of the Clean Plate Club.

 

My cousin Barbara could read food. She had an educated palate. Put a dish of caramelized salmon in front of her, and she could tell you about every ingredient.

 

Then there was me. In the 6th grade I was often rejected by a sweetheart or told I wasn't good enough to play even for the B Team in football. Yet every morning I met with glee Tony the Tiger or Snap, Crackle, and Pop -- my AM cereal. I knew Tony and the boys would NEVER reject me. Hence, I loved them and ergo I loved food -- in my own peculiar 6th grade way.

Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
