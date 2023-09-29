Perspective: Waxing poetic

Let’s face it, there are two types of people in this world: those that like candy corn and those who don’t. There is no middle ground. Some are in the one-is-never-forlorn-with-candy-corn camp and the other are in the I-wish-candy-corn-was-never-born bunch.

I like candy corn. I can hear you all questioning my sanity and groaning out there in radioland.

Part of it is the coloring: you can’t go wrong with bright yellow, cheerful orange and pure white.

The colors alone are an anti-depressant. And then there’s the taste: sweet goodness. Pure sugar. A friend offered, “they are kinda waxy, don’t you think?” All the more better to chew on, I say. Another friend says that by mixing peanuts and candy corn together, it reminds her of a Payday candy bar. What’s not to like? A hack for another tasty treat. By far, the very best way to enjoy them is to mix them with peanuts, and popcorn. My cousin, Julie, told me about this and it’s nirvana. Also, after Halloween they go on sale and usually they are left to languish on the shelves, waiting for their true loves to rescue them.

I think I had better take a trip over to Walgreens. They just might have some candy corn left.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.