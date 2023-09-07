© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Perspective: Mayberry, U.S.A.

Northern Public Radio | By Rosie Klepper
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT
Pixabay

I went to the mall today. And it was not like trips of yore. Gone are the days where I would leisurely saunter and wend my around the stores, engaging in window shopping and people watching. No, those days are gone.

Since the incidents of gunfire occurred at my local mall, I have been approaching trips to the mall differently. I get in and get out. I now have the destinations in mind of where I’m going. I just go to the stores I need to go to. And I try not to lollygag. No sandals for me, I wear shoes I can run in. This is totally irrational, I know. And part of me hates myself that I’ve succumbed to this type of behavior. But still, it is a nagging thought at the back of your mind: It happened before, it can happen again. Now, I can even tell myself that the likelihood that I would be in the mall where gunfire is happening is minuscule. But nowhere is safe. We live in a hair-trigger society. Nothing is sacred. Not your life nor mine. It’s a sad state of affairs.

I realize that times of a Mayberry-like existence are long gone. But sometimes I think we all might be a little better off if we really thought before we acted. Just like how Barney had to keep his bullet in his shirt pocket and not in his gun. Think before you act.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesRosie Klepper
Rosie Klepper
Rosie Klepper is a writer and editor based in Hinsdale. A lover of language since birth, she delights in word play, wit and humor.
See stories by Rosie Klepper