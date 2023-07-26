Perspective: A political stunt

Last week, members of the House of Representatives and the public were treated to the sight of sexually explicit photographs of Hunter Biden during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The excuse was to accuse the president’s son of tax fraud. But Marjorie Taylor Greene’s real agenda was to try to humiliate the 52-year-old Hunter and his father.

The pictures were on Hunter’s laptop that had somehow found its way from a repair shop into the eager hands of conservative media and Republicans. Showing them during a public hearing was an outrageous invasion of Hunter’s privacy. And while what he was doing was perfectly legal, what Greene did may have violated Washington D.C.’s revenge porn law.

What was Greene’s reason for the stunt?

She may have been making a desperate attempt to distract attention from the accumulating legal problems of Donald Trump by playing the classic what-aboutism game of accusing someone of a crime that Trump’s company has actually been found guilty of committing.

It could be that she was trying to recover from her own recent faux pas. Biden said thank you when she gave a speech that compared his Build Back Better plan to Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society and Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. Oh dear.

Who knows? It may have been that she was trying to look like a serious member of Congress working to improve the lives of Americans. If so, she and the people who voted for her are the ones who should be embarrassed.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my Perspective.