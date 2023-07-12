Rockford residents experience a night of Hollywood treatment

Some Rockfordians got the opportunity to see a new creative space all while donating to the local world of art last Friday, July 7.

The Rockford Area Arts Council held its annual summer fundraiser "Artourage" at City Stage Studios, 821 1st Ave. Josiah Sjöström is the co-owner and studio manager at the studio. He said the Arts Council used the conference room for a meeting and saw how cool the space was.

“And they reached out to us about hosting the event here,” he said. “And we were like, Absolutely, because that's what we're about -- is supporting creative professionals and essentially artists in the Rockford area.”

Sjöström said the film studio’s only input was for the gala to have a Hollywood theme.

Yvonne Boose / Josiah Sjöström

And that’s exactly how things were laid out. Supporters came dressed in their Sunday Best ready to walk the red carpet. The event was free, though donations were required to get the star treatment. A clapperboard and director’s chair filled the space, acting as prompts in the snapshots.

Melissa Santillan is one of the newest board members of The Rockford Area Arts Council. She is also a beauty entrepreneur. She greeted patrons as they stopped in a small room ready for hair and make-up touches.

“I love this space. I had no idea that this was here,” she said. “I thought it was more like a warehouse so when I walked in and saw all of the different rooms — like I love this room that we're in but that space over there where Vic is DJing is amazing. I already see photoshoot video opportunities in there for me.”

She’s referring to DJ Vic Monsta. He kept the tunes flowing as he stood in the corner of a huge room that looked like a night club. A gigantic screen covered one side of the wall and on the opposite side was a bar and couple of couches for people to relax on.

Violet Johnicker, pastor of Brooke Road United Methodist church, was there with her sister. Johnicker sat in a chair for a quick make-up look and after a few minutes, was ready for the rest of the evening. She said there was a fun energy in the studio.

“I think it is so Rockford to take a space that has so much potential and fill it with art and life and creativity and vibrancy,” the pastor said. “And the makeup artist here, who just did my eyes, is incredibly talented.”

Johnicker said she was excited about the new artists that she would meet. The pastor’s sister, Susan Ricker, lives in Lake Villa. She said she was overwhelmed when she walked in and saw the red carpet.

“Every time I come visit her there's always something new to come visit and get involved in and so getting to come here tonight with this event is just so much fun,” Ricker said. “Especially as the public health emergency is winding down, I feel like Rockford is coming more and more alive.”

Yvonne Boose / DJ Vic Monsta

The space wasn’t new for architect Rob Bellis. He said he was there as a mechanical contractor when it was the headquarters for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company, before Sjöström took it over. Bellis said the owners made a good choice when choosing Rockford for the studio.

“To me, this guy has figured out the secret to why," he said. "Rockford is where [you're] 90 minutes from Madison, Milwaukee, 90 minutes from Chicago. So, I get to live in a town where on a busy day, it takes me 20 minutes to get from one side to the other, not 20 minutes to get two fricking blocks.”

Bellis said he wishes more people could learn about the art gems in Rockford.

And that was one of the reasons the Arts Council chose to have the event at the studio — to raise money, yes, but also awareness about what the city has to offer -- for artists, and for everyone.

The Arts Council is also working on connecting artists through its website. Creatives can search for local artists as well as enter their own contact information at www.artsforeveryone.com/artists/.

