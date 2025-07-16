State Sen. Chris Balkema announces reelection bid

Republican state Sen. Chris Balkema of Channahon is running for reelection.

Balkema won a special election last year in the 53rd Senate District, a large, mostly rural district north of Bloomington-Normal. It stretches from the Peoria area to the Indiana border.

Balkema opposed the governor's $55 billion budget that passed in May. He proposed a measure to cap property tax increases, but it never got a vote.

“Families across Illinois are doing everything right, working hard, budgeting carefully, raising their kids, but they’re still falling behind because of rising taxes and reckless government spending,” Balkema said in a statement. “We need a government that lives within its means, stops punishing the middle class and delivers real solutions that help people get ahead.”

Balkema was a lead sponsor on nearly 40 bills during his first term in the state legislature.

One that passed allows for local governments to permit web-based signatures on documents. Another bill requires electronic submission of documents to the state Environmental Protection Agency.

Balkema worked at Caterpillar for nearly 30 years, where he served in several administrative roles. He also chaired the Grundy County Board for nearly a decade.

Bunting reelection

State Rep. Jason Bunting, R-Emington, also has announced his reelection bid.

Bunting represents a district that includes northeastern McLean County and parts of Streator, Gardner and Watseka in Central Illinois.

Bunting was first appointed in February 2023 and was elected to a two-year term in November 2024.