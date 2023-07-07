Perspective: Writer's block

The page stares blankly at me. The cursor blinks incessantly. My mind circles around, trying to think of something to write.

Funny thing about writer’s block. People talk about it all the time and yet, you never hear of plumber’s block. Hopefully, your plumber won’t come to your house, stand in front of your very clogged toilet and sigh, “I’m just not feeling it today…can’t help ya.”

Same thing with surgeon’s block. It just doesn’t exist. Surgeons are process driven. Get in, take care of business, get out. But writers, we are an odd breed. Maybe it is because ours is a creative endeavor. Creating something out of nothing. Creating scenarios, expressing ideas, inspiring our readers.

And of course, there’s no pressure—not with beliefs such as, the pen is mightier than the sword. That alone implies what you write has to be good. Not good enough just to say our peace, it has to be done well.

The following quote attributed to Edward Abbey says it all: “Good writing can be defined as having something to say and saying it well. When one has nothing to say, one should remain silent. Silence is always beautiful at such times.”

I am fervently hoping that after this treatise on writer’s block, that you aren’t hoping I remained silent…