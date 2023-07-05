© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Challenging YOU to a plastic-free July

Northern Public Radio | By Teresa Smith
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:01 AM CDT
Nick Fewings
/
Unsplash

In 1907 a material was invented that has changed the world. The material I am referring to is plastic. Until 1950 plastic had limited use but today we see plastics everywhere we look. Plastic has changed our world in so many ways. A lot of the plastic that is manufactured is used only once and then discarded. I was stunned to learn that less than 5% of the plastic that is manufactured is recycled. Because plastic breaks down very slowly most of the plastic that we have created is still in our landfills.

I signed up for the Plastic Free July challenge this year to increase my awareness of how much plastic I use in a day and work to further decrease my use of single-use plastics. They say old habits die hard and for me single-use plastic is an old habit.

After 2 years of trying to change my habit of using single-use plastic grocery bags I am now getting in the habit of taking my reusable grocery bag to the grocery store.

Recently I visited a retail establishment and the checker informed me that I could forgo them using a plastic bag for my merchandise and instead donate 5 cents to a local charity. I was delighted to hear this option and it made me feel good that the establishment was taking action without a state or federal law mandating the change.

Doing the right thing for the environment doesn’t always mean we need new laws. Decreasing single-use plastics during any month of the year can start with small changes made by consumers and retailers.

I am Teresa Smith and that is my perspective.

Teresa Smith
Teresa Smith is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist from Dixon, Illinois. She has completed the Beyond Plastics Pollution class taught by Judith Enck, former regional director for the US Environmental Protection Agency. Teresa is also an active member of the Freeport Environmental Study Group which is an Affiliate of Beyond Plastics. She loves to spend time outdoors on her days off.
