Perspective: Challenging YOU to a plastic-free July

In 1907 a material was invented that has changed the world. The material I am referring to is plastic. Until 1950 plastic had limited use but today we see plastics everywhere we look. Plastic has changed our world in so many ways. A lot of the plastic that is manufactured is used only once and then discarded. I was stunned to learn that less than 5% of the plastic that is manufactured is recycled. Because plastic breaks down very slowly most of the plastic that we have created is still in our landfills.

I signed up for the Plastic Free July challenge this year to increase my awareness of how much plastic I use in a day and work to further decrease my use of single-use plastics. They say old habits die hard and for me single-use plastic is an old habit.

After 2 years of trying to change my habit of using single-use plastic grocery bags I am now getting in the habit of taking my reusable grocery bag to the grocery store.

Recently I visited a retail establishment and the checker informed me that I could forgo them using a plastic bag for my merchandise and instead donate 5 cents to a local charity. I was delighted to hear this option and it made me feel good that the establishment was taking action without a state or federal law mandating the change.

Doing the right thing for the environment doesn’t always mean we need new laws. Decreasing single-use plastics during any month of the year can start with small changes made by consumers and retailers.

I am Teresa Smith and that is my perspective.