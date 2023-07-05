© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Come hear a garden of songs at one Rockford botanical landscape

By Yvonne Boose
Published July 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT
Anderson Japanese Garden
/
https://andersongardens.org/tuesday-evening-in-the-gardens-2023/

Musical waves will blossom almost every Tuesday this summer at a Rockford botanical garden.

“Tuesday Evening in the Garden” concert series is in full swing at Anderson Japanese Gardens.

Laura Speer, the manager of marketing and engagement for the garden, said concertgoers will get a great mix of artists.

“We try to pull or book musicians, bands that are a combination of regional and nationally touring bands as well as bands that you would find around town,” she said.

The plant paradise has hosted this series for over a decade.

Speer said the outside event is family friendly.

“I like that it starts at an early enough hour,” Speer said, “that you know, we're not out really late. It's outdoors. It's casual. We have food vendors. Guests can carry in their own picnic.”

The next concert takes place July 11. Entertainers include Rockford native Danielle Juhre and The Noah Brooks Coalition.

Performances start at 5:45 p.m. but guests can arrive as early as 5 p.m. The full schedule is listed on the garden’s website.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
