WNIJ News
Hola_logo_big.jpg
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Video: Illinois Treasurer says there is $3.2 million in unclaimed property in DeKalb County (subtitulos en español)

Northern Public Radio | By Jose Sandoval
Published April 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is looking to reunite tens of thousands of DeKalb County residents with more than $3.2 million in unclaimed cash and property.

According to a news release from his office, the money is waiting to be claimed under the office’s I-Cash program, which safeguards unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards until they can be returned to their rightful owner. The office says in DeKalb County, there are more than 143,170 unclaimed properties.

An estimated one-in-four adults in Illinois who search I-Cash find unclaimed property, and the average claim is $1,000.

To date, Treasurer Frerichs has returned more than $1.6 billion in unclaimed property through more than 1.3 million claims.

how_to_search_01.png
IL_Step2.png
IL_Step3.png

Jose Sandoval
Un residente nativo de Elgin, Jose se graduó de Illinois State University con una licenciatura en comunicaciones. Su pasión por la radio comenzó cuando completaba sus prácticas en la emisora estudiantil 103.3 WZND. Jose desea ayudar a la comunidad con Hola. En su tiempo libre, disfruta escuchar música, podcasts, ver la tele, y pasar un rato con su perro. (An Elgin native, Jose graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Communications. His passion for radio started when he interned at his student run radio station 103.3 WZND. Jose hopes to help the community with Hola! In his free time, Jose loves to listen to music, podcasts, binge watch shows, and hang out with his dog!)
