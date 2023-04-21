Video: Illinois Treasurer says there is $3.2 million in unclaimed property in DeKalb County (subtitulos en español)

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is looking to reunite tens of thousands of DeKalb County residents with more than $3.2 million in unclaimed cash and property.

According to a news release from his office, the money is waiting to be claimed under the office’s I-Cash program, which safeguards unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards until they can be returned to their rightful owner. The office says in DeKalb County, there are more than 143,170 unclaimed properties.

An estimated one-in-four adults in Illinois who search I-Cash find unclaimed property, and the average claim is $1,000.

To date, Treasurer Frerichs has returned more than $1.6 billion in unclaimed property through more than 1.3 million claims.