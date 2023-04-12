© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Perspective: Grab your litter stick, it's The Great American Cleanup!

Northern Public Radio | By Corinne Sosso
Published April 12, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT
cleanup-4165018_1920.jpg
Pixabay

“Many hands make light work.” My mom used to quote that when she’d corral us kids to tidy up the living room no matter who left the toys there; a first lesson in keeping things nice.

One look at my kitchen will prove I didn’t learn that lesson. But my yard and my street -- different story. I want those to look nice. I don’t want garbage there from a passing car, not in my yard (or anyone else’s yard).

So I take a trash bag with me on my walks, like an environmental weirdo who’d rather tidy up the street than the kitchen. It’s good exercise. And I like the way it looks when I’m done, the way the living room looked when all the toys were put away.

I can’t cover the whole town, but I’m not alone. Others do the same thing along their streets and park paths.

The Great American Cleanup, the last Saturday of April, is an annual day when individuals and families and clubs and athletic teams, with safety vests and big yellow bags and garbage-grabbing tongs, gather along roadways to clean up litter left by someone else. Because it’s fun to work with like-minded people to make something look nice.

Join me for the Great American Cleanup at KNIB.org

Many hands make light work. My mom was on to something.

I’m Corinne Sosso, and that’s my perspective.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ Perspectives
Corinne Sosso
Corinne Sosso, the Education Director at Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, Rockford, Illinois, acts as the public liaison and cheerleader for recycling and litter prevention.
See stories by Corinne Sosso