Perspective: Grab your litter stick, it's The Great American Cleanup!

“Many hands make light work.” My mom used to quote that when she’d corral us kids to tidy up the living room no matter who left the toys there; a first lesson in keeping things nice.

One look at my kitchen will prove I didn’t learn that lesson. But my yard and my street -- different story. I want those to look nice. I don’t want garbage there from a passing car, not in my yard (or anyone else’s yard).

So I take a trash bag with me on my walks, like an environmental weirdo who’d rather tidy up the street than the kitchen. It’s good exercise. And I like the way it looks when I’m done, the way the living room looked when all the toys were put away.

I can’t cover the whole town, but I’m not alone. Others do the same thing along their streets and park paths.

The Great American Cleanup, the last Saturday of April, is an annual day when individuals and families and clubs and athletic teams, with safety vests and big yellow bags and garbage-grabbing tongs, gather along roadways to clean up litter left by someone else. Because it’s fun to work with like-minded people to make something look nice.

Join me for the Great American Cleanup at KNIB.org

Many hands make light work. My mom was on to something.

I’m Corinne Sosso, and that’s my perspective.

