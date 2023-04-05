April 4th consolidated election results in select northern Illinois races

School Boards:

Rockford School Board: Incumbent Jude Makulec lost to Nicole Bennett in District D. Incumbents Denise Pearson and Kimberly Haley won in their contested races.

DeKalb School Board: Steven Byers and Samantha McDavid were the top two vote-getters in the pick-four race. Write-in candidates may factor in the final results, which should be available in two weeks.

Community Colleges:

Rock Valley College Trustees: Kristen Simpson and Bob Trojan landed the two open seats in a four-way race.

City Councils:

Belvidere City Council: Democrat John Albertini and Republican Daniel Snow won their contested races.

DeKalb City Council: Tracy Smith, Scott McAdams, and John Walker won their races by wide margins.

Referenda:

The Village of Durand voted 124 to 100 against allowing people to keep poultry within village limits.