April 4th consolidated election results in select northern Illinois races
Turnout was light across the state for Tuesday’s consolidated elections. At stake were seats on school boards, city councils, community college boards, and the like. There was a smattering of referenda on ballots, ranging from increased funding for fire protection to backyard chickens.
School Boards:
Rockford School Board: Incumbent Jude Makulec lost to Nicole Bennett in District D. Incumbents Denise Pearson and Kimberly Haley won in their contested races.
DeKalb School Board: Steven Byers and Samantha McDavid were the top two vote-getters in the pick-four race. Write-in candidates may factor in the final results, which should be available in two weeks.
Community Colleges:
Rock Valley College Trustees: Kristen Simpson and Bob Trojan landed the two open seats in a four-way race.
City Councils:
Belvidere City Council: Democrat John Albertini and Republican Daniel Snow won their contested races.
DeKalb City Council: Tracy Smith, Scott McAdams, and John Walker won their races by wide margins.
Referenda:
The Village of Durand voted 124 to 100 against allowing people to keep poultry within village limits.