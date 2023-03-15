Perspective: A scare on the farm

When we started our sheep farm twenty years ago we needed a guardian animal to scare off hungry coyotes. Frodo, a Great Pyrenees, faithfully guarded sheep for over nine years and mentored puppy Bilbo to take his place before passing on to doggie heaven.

Bilbo rose to the challenge and earned the trust of our flock. Though we don’t have sheep right now, this spring and summer we’ll be grazing a friend’s flock with Bilbo continuing to guard and make friends with the newcomers.

Each evening we move Bilbo from the field to a garage kennel room to join our herding dogs for supper. Later, on a leash, he goes back to the field, barking to announce his presence to any animals lurking in the dark.

Recently when an electric storm and heavy rain rolled in, John decided to take Bilbo back to his kennel. Much to his dismay, a gate was left open and Bilbo had disappeared. We frantically drove around, scanning surrounding fields with a spot light, but saw no sign of Bilbo. Alerting the police to the situation, we prayed for Bilbo to find his way home.

After midnight we gave up looking and headed for bed. Sleepless, I got up and took a last look toward the garage. Low and behold, Bilbo was heading to the entrance. Giving him big hugs, we led him back to his kennel, very fatigued, but unhurt. Grateful to our Creator God, we then slept soundly.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.