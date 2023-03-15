© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!
WNIJ News

Perspective: A scare on the farm

Northern Public Radio | By Connie Seraphine
Published March 15, 2023 at 2:12 AM CDT
Chien_de_montagne_des_Pyrénées_au_milieu_des_moutons.jpg
By Jérôme Bon from Paris, France - sheeps
/
CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/

When we started our sheep farm twenty years ago we needed a guardian animal to scare off hungry coyotes. Frodo, a Great Pyrenees, faithfully guarded sheep for over nine years and mentored puppy Bilbo to take his place before passing on to doggie heaven.

Bilbo rose to the challenge and earned the trust of our flock. Though we don’t have sheep right now, this spring and summer we’ll be grazing a friend’s flock with Bilbo continuing to guard and make friends with the newcomers.

Each evening we move Bilbo from the field to a garage kennel room to join our herding dogs for supper. Later, on a leash, he goes back to the field, barking to announce his presence to any animals lurking in the dark.

Recently when an electric storm and heavy rain rolled in, John decided to take Bilbo back to his kennel. Much to his dismay, a gate was left open and Bilbo had disappeared. We frantically drove around, scanning surrounding fields with a spot light, but saw no sign of Bilbo. Alerting the police to the situation, we prayed for Bilbo to find his way home.

After midnight we gave up looking and headed for bed. Sleepless, I got up and took a last look toward the garage. Low and behold, Bilbo was heading to the entrance. Giving him big hugs, we led him back to his kennel, very fatigued, but unhurt. Grateful to our Creator God, we then slept soundly.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesConnie Seraphine
Connie Seraphine
Connie Seraphine is a Sycamore-area writer and poet.
See stories by Connie Seraphine