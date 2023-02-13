Perspective: Self-love is the way

One of my favorite books has a line that really resonates with me. It’s about how standing next to your childhood bed can remind you of all the versions of yourself you’ve been, rather than just the current one you’ve built from scratch. This brings to mind another favorite of mine, a song lyric that says “I’m terrified that I might never have met me.”

Radical self-love. It’s feels life changing. Like something big and evocative. Its looking back to my inner child with love and kindness. Looking back on my young adult self with compassion and forgiveness.

You can be your own best friend, advocate, and biggest supporter. Throughout all your years and versions of yourself. And doing so makes a ton of difference. Self-love can be the foundation with which you face the world. Sometimes you tear parts of that foundation down and rebuild, renovate. Reinvent.

Self-love can sound like a persistent, daily reminder to trust yourself. Quiet and steady. Or it can be a revelation, loud and clear, that comes to you in solitude. It can mean setting boundaries and protecting your energy. Probably uncomfortable at first, but then peaceful and right. Self-love can look like carving out time to do things you love and saying no to things you hate. You get to choose your own brand of self-care.

Having someone say, “this song is so YOU” or recognizing your very own specific style, or reading and loving book recommendations you give them- that’s a special kind of love language. Knowing and being known.

Like Taylor Swift, “I haven’t met the new me yet.” But I think I’m gonna love her, too.