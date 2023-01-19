Perspective: How'd I do in '22?

As I was reading all those pledges I felt like a teacher grading a final exam. I think I'd give myself a B.

Around Christmas time I opened a special gift. It was a letter I wrote to myself basically asking: How did you do with your goals in 2022?

Here's what I had on my wish list: Keep writing (get that book done), read fiction and nonfiction as often as I can, learn something new or refresh what I know, stay active ("Don't let the old man in."), and go to bed often thinking, "Today was a good day."

Also: Have conversations with my three sons that go beyond, "Hello, how are ya?" Tell family and friends how important they are. Allow grief the time it needs to hug your heart — whenever it wants. Meet and appreciate someone new. And do something heart-pounding and a bit scary (probably thanks to my wife). I also urged myself to find special ways to thank my wife ... for just being there.

As I was reading all those pledges I felt like a teacher grading a final exam. I think I'd give myself a B.

My last request in that letter was: "Tell me what I need to hear … to begin a new year."

So here's what I'm telling myself: Go ahead. Steady the course. Pursue these worthy goals. But ... be more aggressive. And savor the interruptions.

Well ... I'll do my best. I hope the same for you.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.