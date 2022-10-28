DeKalb County Board takes final 'yes' vote to sell nursing home

The DeKalb County Board took its last action on the sale of its 169-year-old nursing home earlier this month. In a 20-2 vote, the board authorized the chair to complete the necessary legal steps to hand over the building and operations to Illuminate, HC, a for-profit company.

County officials estimate that the company will take on full ownership of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center by December or early next year.

Prior to the vote, AFSCME Local 31 made one final plea to the board to for a “no” sale with concerns that the new owner may not honor the union contract made between the union and the county. That contract is set to expire in December of 2023. County officials said that after the sale, any employment agreement would have to be made between the union and the company.

Democrat county board members Terri Mann-Lamb, of the 7th district, and Michelle Pickett, of the 5th district, voted against the sale. Republicans Karen Cribben, of the seventh district, and Larry M. West, of the first district, were absent.

