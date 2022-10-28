© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

DeKalb County Board takes final 'yes' vote to sell nursing home

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published October 28, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT
DeKalb County.jpeg
Jenna Dooley
/
DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center

The DeKalb County Board took its last action on the sale of its 169-year-old nursing home earlier this month. In a 20-2 vote, the board authorized the chair to complete the necessary legal steps to hand over the building and operations to Illuminate, HC, a for-profit company.

County officials estimate that the company will take on full ownership of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center by December or early next year.

Prior to the vote, AFSCME Local 31 made one final plea to the board to for a “no” sale with concerns that the new owner may not honor the union contract made between the union and the county. That contract is set to expire in December of 2023. County officials said that after the sale, any employment agreement would have to be made between the union and the company.

Democrat county board members Terri Mann-Lamb, of the 7th district, and Michelle Pickett, of the 5th district, voted against the sale. Republicans Karen Cribben, of the seventh district, and Larry M. West, of the first district, were absent.

Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
