Perspective: Why third parties will fail again in the U.S.

Admirable though it may be, the current campaign to address our political dysfunction with a third party will fail for three reasons.

First, traditionally our parties have been composed of broad-based coalitions of interests rather than ideological purists. Hence the term “big tent.” Coalition politics broaden the base. Ideological politics narrow the base. Just look at the current, profoundly troubling, condition of our parties.

Second, consider structure. The electoral college and plurality winner, “first past the post” voting rules, create a literal “winner take all” electoral system. Proportional representation in other countries promotes multiple parties by offering the hope of at least limited representation. We have room for only two parties, and only as long as both have a real shot at winning.

Third, the current effort sacrifices substance for style. It stresses moderation and compromise. Fine, but a party must stand for something. It must have a “platform”. It should be polite, but what will it do?

Just look at our history. Third parties have met one of three fates. Some have failed because of personality or extremism. Some have supplanted an existing party. Some have been co-opted and absorbed by an existing party. The long-term trend inexorably favors two parties. I’m Bob Evans and that is my perspective.

