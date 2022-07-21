© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
DeKalb police say a drug-related bust was one of their biggest ever

Published July 21, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT
DeKalb Police Department
DeKalb police display evidence they say is from a July 14 raid of an apartment at 823 Kimberly Dr.

DeKalb police announced Thursday they’ve made one of the biggest drug-related seizures in their department’s history. The DeKalb County Special Operations team joined DeKalb police in a search of an apartment on Kimberly Drive July 14th.

Police seized $130,000 in cash, four illegal guns, and drugs. According to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department, the drugs included 84 Ecstasy pills, more than 10 pounds of marijuana, and 2.5 pints of Promethazine, a commonly-abused antihistamine.

They arrested two people, Sammie Oliver III of DeKalb and Raynard Adams of Chicago, without incident. A $500,000 warrant was issued for 39-year-old Shannon Atkins -– police are still searching for him.

