Perspective: What can we do after Uvalde? And will we do anything?

These are dark times in America right now. The slaughter in Uvalde has thrust us deeper into a churning storm with little in the forecast to show calmer skies ahead.

And the world is watching. They see a violent society that solves conflicts with more violence. Or, as The Onion so satirically and accurately puts it, “No Way to Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.’”

Our political leaders on both sides of the aisle choose to do nothing with GOP strategists and the NRA advising members to “Stay quiet. Do nothing. This will blow over. It always does. Offer thoughts and prayers. And move on.” Indeed, we are embroiled in a policy war where the GOP is obsessed with controlling what women do with their bodies yet will do NOTHING about gun-related carnage.

And the far left is just as complicit, spending too much capital on political correctness, cancel culture, defunding the police, wokeness and pronouns when they should be marshaling their forces against the religious right and the GOP, a movement led by demagogues that would create a national theocracy with a pregnant woman holding a gun in every house if it could.

Can we do ANYTHING? Well, the first step in treating a problem is admitting you have one. We are failing as a country. We wake up to these disasters, shake off the drunken stupor and promise ourselves we won’t let it happen again. And then it happens again.

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

I want to be wrong about all this. I want to find hope in the midst of chaos. But I don’t think it’s there. And, that scares me.

I’m Wester Wuori and that’s my depressing Perspective.