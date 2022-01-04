Perspective: Where's the beef when you want it most?

Well, this morning I dropped off my car at the mechanic’s to get my shocks and struts done. They said it would be done by the end of the day or tomorrow morning.

This evening for dinner I made what my family calls a German pancake—which is very similar to a Dutch baby that you can get in pancake houses. I made it with just one egg, 1/4 cup of flour and a 1/4 cup of milk. Kind of a paltry meal at best. An hour later I enter the kitchen and I have a taste for meat. Specifically, a cheeseburger. Now. I have nothing in the fridge or freezer that would even approximate one. No veggie burgers, nothing.

I spend the next half hour plotting out where I could go: McDonald’s, Steak 'n Shake, Shake Shack or Portillo’s. I weigh the benefits of each place. All are relatively cheap and fast. And all would hit the spot.

I was just about by the back door when I realized my fate: I didn’t have a car. It was still at the mechanic’s. It nearly plunged me to the depths of despair. No car, no cheeseburger. I couldn’t believe it. NO CAR. We are so dependent on our cars in the suburbs and it seemed unfathomable that I didn’t have a car; I was astounded. Oh well, there’s always tomorrow.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.

