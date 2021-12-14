Perspective: Consumerism and Christmas

The Advent season is here again. While still in the midst of a pandemic, there’s still plenty of reasons to be joyous. As a Christian pastor, I’m always reflective this time of the year. While many Americans would consider the United States a Christian nation, in my humble opinion, we’ve missed the mark in understanding the essence of Christmas. At its origin Christmas is the celebration of the coming or birth of Jesus, who Christians honor as the messiah or Christ.

According to the biblical narrative, Jesus was born under Roman oppression, in an underdeveloped, underserved, poverty-stricken community of Nazareth. According to the story, his parents Joseph and Mary were young, poor and struggled to find a place for Jesus to be born. Once born the entire family fled to northern Africa in search of a better life, as Jesus was the target of the Roman empire. Even as a child he represented freedom and liberation, someone who could disrupt the status quo. Just like Martin Luther King Jr, and Malcolm X, Jesus has a target on his back because of what he meant to the people.

Christmas has been transformed into a celebration of consumerism and unbridled spending. It’s not uncommon for people to spend a lot of money, even money they don’t have, as a demonstration of love. When money is part of the definition of love, we’ve polluted love. Children whose parents are working hard to keep food on the table, and the rent paid, may not receive a gift under the tree, yet they are still loved.

The events surrounding December 25th should be grounded in justice, love, kindness, equality, inclusion, freedom, charity, and seeking the best of all of humanity.