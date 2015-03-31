You're Invited To Join The Millennials

In the midst of all the chaos that's happening around the world, I think of how insignificant my problems are.

There are wars being fought, children being deprived of an education, women being raped, animals being tortured, etc. And yet I cannot help but think back to my own problems.

I belong to the millennial generation, and many times I've heard, "Your generation is lazy and apathetic." However, thinking back again, that's not the case.

My generation takes a step back from our pathetic little problems and seeks to address larger ones. We recognize the inequality and corruption that exists everywhere. While others take a step back and only watch the horrific events displayed on TV, we take to the streets, the Internet and, most importantly, our college campuses.

Across college campuses, students have begun to protest against sexual assaults, discrimination, and corruption. Many times, we organize collectively to show our solidarity with other students across the world.

When unarmed Mike Brown was killed by a Ferguson police officer, it was my generation who took to the streets and stopped traffic with their protests. When the 43 students went missing in Mexico, students around the world sat in 43 chairs, displaying their empathy.

In truth, we voice our opinions, asking for change in hope that members of the older generation will listen, get up from their couches or desks, and join us in our fight to make this world a little better.

I’m Betsy Salgado, and that’s my perspective.