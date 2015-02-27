Something Worth Celebrating Every Day

As I was going through my newsfeed on Facebook Sunday night, I came across various posts from my cousins in Mexico. Each of them posted about February 15 as Day of the Woman in Mexico.

While at first I was excited and a bit jealous that there wasn’t a day commemorating a part of who I am, I then became appalled at the idea of having only one day in which women are celebrated.

If you ask me, women should be celebrated every day and in all kinds of ways. While it may come off as a bit arrogant, let’s face it: Women run the world.

I can say this because of all the women I have in my life. Every day we get up and face the world with a strong attitude that no other can match. I think of the women in Bangladesh getting ready to work for 7 hours straight at a clothing factory, of women sack gardening in the Kibera slums, of my mother getting home from work to make dinner, of my grandmother still running her own clothing store in Mexico, and other hardworking women society fails to recognize.

The marginalization of women is a monster that can’t be destroyed by celebrating women one day out of 365. It should start by recognizing how women play a significant role in all aspects of life; how they are life and essentially give life.

If that doesn’t matter then I don’t know what could.

I'm Betsy Salgado, and that's my perspective.