Don't Block Libraries' Internet Access

Last month Rep. Peter Breen, from the 48th District in Lombard, introduced House Bill 2689 to create the Internet Screening in Public Libraries Act.

This would require all Illinois public libraries to have a "technology protection measure to prevent the display on a public computer of any visual depictions that are obscene, child pornography, or harmful to minors.”

So what could be wrong with this? A lot the way I see it. Studies have shown, and libraries have experienced, that filters block important information on health, scientific, political and social issues. Libraries have found that inappropriate sites still get by the filters, creating a new liability.

The bill allows a library to disable the filter for adults engaged in “legitimate research.” But how will they know to ask if they’re not even aware they’re missing potentially valid information?

Then there’s the bias of filters from companies and organizations with a commercial, political, or religious agenda to push.

The Internet Screening Act is an unfunded mandate for libraries already facing serious funding cuts, particularly in struggling communities. This would mean a further sacrifice to their print and electronic resources.

Instead, let each public library set its own parameters for Internet access, as many already have. House Bill 2689 overrules all local decisions and imposes a "one size fits all" approach on libraries that come in many shapes and sizes.

I’m Paula Garrett, and that’s my perspective