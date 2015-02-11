Reading Online Can Help You Meet Goals

Are you planning to read more this year and catch up on some of the "Best of 2014" lists? Chances are you’ll be using an e-reader or other mobile device and accessing e-books from your library or a commercial website.

Maybe your local library is participating in “eRead Illinois,” a program made possible by a grant from the Illinois Secretary of State and the State Library. You can see the list of libraries at www.ereadillinois.com.

But just how confidential is your e-reading list? Back in the fall the digital media company, Adobe was found to be collecting reader data from their Digital Editions app used on many e-book systems. Investigations revealed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Digital Reader website prompted Adobe to update the app and cease tracking users’ reading lists.

Even beyond popular e-books, libraries offer an ever-increasing number of digital resources that are purchased or licensed from third party companies. As long-term advocates of patron privacy, libraries are working with publishers and distributors to ensure that the data being collected are properly protected and deleted as soon as possible – like the records of the print books you borrow.

As you start checking off those titles on your must-read lists, you may want to get a head start on the books that will be released as movies in 2015. Search the buzzfeed.com site for “books to read before they hit the big screen.”

I'm Paula Garrett ... and that's my Perspective