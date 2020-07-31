What You Need To Know About Bad Seeds & 'Brushing'

It can be nice when a secret friend leaves a bouquet of flowers on your doorstep on May Day, but what if you receive a package of unsolicited seeds in the mail?

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says don’t plant them, don’t even open the package.

There are still a lot of unknowns about the seeds -- whether or not they truly "bad" or are an invasive species remains to be seen. And unordered seeds may be part of a scam called “brushing.” That's when a company finds your address and delivers you an inexpensive, lightweight package only to use your information to write a fake positive Amazon review for their business. This illegal practice aims to bolster their reputation and boost future sales.

If you receive unsolicited seeds, email the Department of Agriculture at agr.seeds@Illinois.gov and include the following:

your first and last name,

phone number, and

number of packages you received.

The Department of Agriculture asks that you keep your unopened seeds with their original packaging and labels, including mailing labels, "until further instruction is provided."