The DeKalb Public Library, the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and WNIJ hosted a virtual, public Mayoral Forum where candidates for the City of DeKalb Mayor had the opportunity to speak.

This forum featured Mayoral candidates Cohen Barnes and Carolyn Morris. Susan Greenwood of the League of Women Voters of Naperville moderated, and we took your questions for the candidates. Watch the full forum below.