The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and WNIJ invite you to a virtual, public forum where candidates for the DeKalb Township Supervisor will have the opportunity to speak. This forum will feature ballot candidate Mary Hess and write-in candidate Jim Luebke. Erin Roeper of the Homewood/Flossmoor League will moderate.

Share your questions for the candidates below, and join us Thursday, March 11th at 6pm here at WNIJ.org for the virtual forum.