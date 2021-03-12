The STEM Read Podcast: CRISPR, COVID, and Pure Curiosity with Walter Isaacson and Mike Jones

By Gillian King-Cargile 39 minutes ago

On this episode, host Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) explores the gene editing tool CRISPR, used to create the breakthrough mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. First, she talks with biographer Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson), author of Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs, about his new book The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race. The book chronicles the discoveries surrounding CRISPR and the brilliant scientists racing toward publications, patents, and prizes.

Next, Gillian talks to Mike Jones (@StemNinja), a science teacher at the Thomas Metcalf School in Normal, Illinois. Jones’ 8th grade class just spent six weeks studying everything from CRISPR’s molecular structure to its implications for medical ethics. We’ll also hear from some of his students, who will share their thoughts and insights on how CRISPR could edit humanity’s future.

The STEM Read podcast is produced in association with WNIJ. Support for the STEM Read podcast comes from NIU STEAM and Northern Illinois University.

  • GMOs and Transgenic Crops from Nature Education
  • The Double Helix, written by James Watson, gives his personal account of the discovery of the structure of DNA. It’s a fascinating and flawed read that The Guardian ranked one of the best non-fiction books of all time.
  • Jurassic Park the book and movie that launched thousands of careers in genetics and paleontology!
  • Gattaca portrays 1997’s fears over the Human Genome Project and the possibility of designer babies
  • Mike Jones
Tags: 
The STEM Read Podcast
NIU STEM Read
NIU STEAM
NIU STEM Outreach
CRISPR
Walter Isaacson
Jennifer Doudna

Related Content

The STEM Read Podcast - Batman Is A Maker

By Gillian King-Cargile Feb 12, 2021

From clever costumed superheroes to persistent little girls, makers come in all shapes and sizes. Host Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) will highlight new stories that focus on thinking, tinkering, and making. First, she’ll interview Ruth Spiro (@RuthSpiro), author of Made By Maxine and the Baby Loves Science series, about her latest book Maxine and the Greatest Garden Ever. The book explores the friendship between two very different makers who want to build, grow, and make the world a little more functional and fabulous.

The STEM Read Podcast - Fake Ghosts and Meddling Kids

By Gillian King-Cargile Oct 31, 2020

It’s a Halloween Bonus! On this episode of the STEM Read Podcast, we’ll explore America’s deep-seated literary tradition of rationalism as it has played out in more than 150 years of pop culture, from the Dime Novels of the 1870s to Scooby-Doo to the horror novels of today. STEM Read Director Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) talks with authors and experts who explore, update, and upend our traditions of fake ghosts and meddling kids.

The STEM Read Podcast - Past, Present, And Futurism

By Gillian King-Cargile Oct 20, 2020

In this episode of The STEM Read Podcast, we’re bringing you an excerpt from the Future Telling Webinar series, STEM Read’s collaboration with NIU’s University Libraries.

The STEM Read Podcast - It Was Supposed To Be Zombies! With Daniel Kraus And Carolyn Ciesla

By Gillian King-Cargile Jul 1, 2020

Some people are complaining that COVID-19 is not the pandemic they signed up for. It was supposed to be Zombies!