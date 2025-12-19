© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Illinois wants to hold ICE accountable

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMaggie Dougherty
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:47 AM CST

The first Illinois Accountability Commission public meeting was this week. The panel was formed to examine, and record, what has occurred during immigration enforcement known as "Operation Midway Blitz."

We discuss what was said and the overall goal of the commission.

Also, Gov. JB Pritzker signs legislation bailing out transit systems in the Chicago area and giving the terminally ill a medical choice to end their lives.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Maggie Dougherty.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Maggie Dougherty
