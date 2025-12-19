State Week: Illinois wants to hold ICE accountable

The first Illinois Accountability Commission public meeting was this week. The panel was formed to examine, and record, what has occurred during immigration enforcement known as "Operation Midway Blitz."

We discuss what was said and the overall goal of the commission.

Also, Gov. JB Pritzker signs legislation bailing out transit systems in the Chicago area and giving the terminally ill a medical choice to end their lives.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Maggie Dougherty.

