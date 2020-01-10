Statewide: A Change In Law Could Produce More Teachers; High Schoolers Learn Personal Finance

Illinois lawmakers did away with a requirement in 2019 that could have a big impact on those who want to be teachers. We'll hear from one woman who says it has changed her life.

With college debt skyrocketing, more high schools see the need to teach personal finance to students. We'll visit one of those classrooms.

And not many towns have a poet laureate. We bring you a report from Aurora, a community that just named its first person to hold that title. That and more on this week's Statewide.



The lineup for this episode:

* Ryan Denham of WGLT introduces us to a woman who began her life as a farmer in 2019.

* Celia Llopis Jepsen reports on a shrinking town and one man's plan to save it.

* A report on the U.S. Masters Championships for Professional Disc Golf that is scheduled for Illinois next year.

* Susie An of WBEZ tells us about a personal finance class for high schoolers.

* Sean Crawford talks with reporter Maureen McKinney about the effects having a parent behind bars can have on a child.

* Herb Trix of WVIK tells us the latest list of words and phrases on the "banished" list by Lake Superior State University in Michigan.

* Yvonne Boose introduces us to the new poet laureate for the city of Aurora.

* Jenna Dooley reports on the death of a longtime collector of rare sheet music.

* Sean Crawford sits down with Paula Romanaux and learns about her search for Carnegie pipe organs.

* Dusty Rhodes speaks with Kelly McConohy, a school paraprofessional who is closer to becoming a teacher thanks to a change in state law.

