Rockford's Schreiner Leaves Legacy Of Music

A longtime collector of rare sheet music has died. Lee Schreiner donated much of his collection to Northern Illinois University where it found new life.

In 2014, Schreiner of Rockford started donating his collection to his alma mater. Librarians at NIU created an online database for the World War I sheet music which is now in the public domain.

One of those pieces is called the 3rd Illinois Infantry March:

Musical selection performed by Abi Mogge in WNIJ’s Studio A

During an interview in 2017, Schreiner says every piece in his collection has a story.

“I think it’s really interesting to look at small town Illinois sheet music that was published in a small town that had something they wanted to say," Schreiner said.

Schreiner died January 2 afer a long battle with Lymphoma. He was 70.