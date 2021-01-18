Set Goals At The 'Centennial Sculpture' With Women's March Rockford

Women's "march circles" are taking place across the country on Saturday. Women's March Rockford is participating, too. This year, because of the pandemic, they are hosting a gathering -- not a march -- at the Women's Suffrage Centennial Sculpture. The event is in support of women's rights. Organizer Mel Champion said women and those who support women are invited to attend the goal-setting event.

"They're just going to write on ribbons, or postcard what their intentions are for this year to advocate for women, and how they plan on achieving that goal," said Champion.

Examples of goals include:

working on a campaign for a woman you believe in

running for office

joining Women's March Rockford

leading by example in your workplace

building bridges between women of different races, creeds and political leanings.

Champion said there will also be a Zoom event honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Judge Rosemary Collins will keynote that online event.

"We're going to have Judge Rosemary Collins speak and tell us [why] women in the criminal justice system is so important," Champion said. "And, you know, what kind of changes that, you know, can be created from being in those positions of power."

Women's March Rockford started in 2017, but Champion said women have been marching for more than a century.

"I feel like we were born in response to the intolerable, misogynistic, sexist behaviors that have been perpetuated throughout history," she said. "I feel when Donald Trump took office, women heard all these horrific things that he was saying... perpetuating misogynism and sexism...and the #metoo movement was brought about...and I think we all just collectively said, 'This is enough.'"

The events take place three days after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"I think a lot of times people think, 'Oh, OK -- Joe Biden won, and now our job is over.' But it's not," she said. "We have to hold all of our elected officials accountable and make sure that they are keeping those promises that they made in order to get our vote."

The goal-setting event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Centennial Sculpture on the riverfront of the YMCA at 200 Y Blvd. in Rockford from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Women's March Rockford will provide paper, markers, ribbons and the structures to host the intentions. You may also bring your own signs, either favorites from previous marches or new signs. If you attend the gathering, mask up and remember to social distance.

The Zoom discussion is at 11:00 a.m. on the Women's March Rockford Faceboook page.

Champion said to email womensmarchrockford@gmail.com for more information.