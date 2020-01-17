Public Radio 101 Handbook By WNIJ • 29 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail There's nothing prickly about Public Radio 101! Participants in the Public Radio 101 workshop will get printed copies of WNIJ's Public Radio 101 handbook. Here's a digital copy just for you! In it, you'll find best practices in interviewing, vocal delivery, and gathering sound. Tags: Public Radio 101Pubrad101ShareTweetEmail Related Content Public Radio 101 Interviewing Tips By WNIJ News • Mar 4, 2019 Susan Stephens / WNIJ Always say you want to record the interview. Do this when setting up the appointment and when you sit down with the interviewee. Once the interview begins, listen for surprises. If you're prepared, you shouldn't have to think about your next question. Ask short questions. Lengthy ones risk confusing your guest. Avoid questions likely to result in one-word answers. Ex: Do you plan to run for re-election? So You Want To Host A Podcast... By Susan Stephens • Oct 2, 2017 WNIJ So what’s the difference between a podcast and a radio show, besides where you listen to them? 1) Podcasts have no time constraints. They can go long, they can go short. No one tunes in in the middle of a podcast. No need for self-identifying constantly. 2) Podcasts don’t need to please everyone. They can, and should, target a very specific audience. Tips For Writing Under Deadline By WNIJ News • Mar 13, 2018 Pixabay Find the key aspect of what you’re reporting on, and make that the focus of your radio spots. Example: A candidate for governor will be meeting at the local farm bureau. The main element here is the substance of the meeting, not the meeting itself. Get the Who, What, When, Where, and Why, and pare that down to the essentials. Continuing from the previous example: Who is the candidate? What is he or she speaking about? When and where will it happen, and why is that candidate choosing to speak there?