Perspective: No One Is Above The Law?

Lou Ness' Perspective -- February 11, 2021

“The problem with that is, though, I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true.” Spoken by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.

Let me interpret: “I was duped. Led astray. It’s not my fault.”

This week, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump begins. “The president did not encourage rally members to commit insurrection.”

Let me interpret again: “Not my fault people committed acts of violence. I’m upset about what happened.”

Oh, and my personal favorite: “The Senate has no authority to impeach Trump because he is no longer president. Let’s move on.”

WWII did not start with the dropping of bombs. It started with the dropping of words, the absence of accountability, and bullies in brown shirts. Though the domestic terrorists who broke down the doors of the Capitol building, killing a law enforcement officer, were not in brown shirts, look closer.

They looked and behaved like their leader, arrogant, swaggering into offices stealing property and laughing, because they believed they would not be held accountable. Now many of those organizers are in jail, facing serious charges while the man who pulled the trigger is playing golf in Mar-a-Lago.

The words from Greene, Trump and others are bombs intended to explode democracy. They violate the very oath they took. The Republican Party espouses personal responsibility, except when it doesn’t.

It matters not how you slice this thing, or what the verdict is, a public trial is still a trial and I’ll be watching, and maybe you should too. There is so much at stake here.

No one is above the law…or are they? Where is Perry Mason when you need him?

I’m Lou Ness and that’s my Perspective.