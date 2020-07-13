Perspective: Make Common Courtesy Common

Lisa Ross' "Perspective" (July 13, 2020).

Holding the door open for someone approaching the door. Saying please, thank you, and excuse me. Pulling all the way up at school drop off. Wearing a mask. These are all examples of common courtesy.

I have lived in big cities, suburbs and here in DeKalb County for over a decade. And sadly, common courtesy is not something I see as often as I would hope.

I know we live in extraordinary times. Most of you have been in your homes, baking, doing puzzles, and working in confined spaces for many weeks. It's an inconvenience to put on a mask to shop. To continually wash your hands or remind your children to.

But for those of us who work in a field where we are in contact with the public for several hours a day, it is assuring to see others wearing masks. It shows us that we are all in this together. It shows consideration that when you see me approaching a door, you hang on to it for me. Or if I say, 'Bless you,' when you sneeze. It's something that is a small gesture of kindness, that doesn't cost a thing but a finite amount of your time. And whether or not you consider wearing a mask to be a necessity or an imposition should not matter -- you should do it because it shows that you have empathy for your fellow humans. A little empathy and kindness is definitely something we could use more of these days, don't you think?

I’m Lisa Ross, and that’s my perspective.