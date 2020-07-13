Lisa Ross has had a passion for the art of cakes and baking for many decades. She currently dedicates her life to creating edible art and baked goods for the masses and trying to figure out cool things to do with the loads of produce her husband hands her from their garden.

She is also an avid lover of music and all the arts. Aside from listening to NPR, flower gazing, baking, and cooking, she lives for summer and spending time with her two exceptional children and the love of her life, aka her husband.