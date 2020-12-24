Perspective: Light And New Life

Christmas is here -- and how we need it! If you’re like me -- and most human beings on this planet -- we’re longing and waiting for our lives to brighten! When can we crawl out from under the heavy weight of darkness of unrelenting bad news?

In the pandemic arena, we see a light up ahead beginning to pierce the dark tunnel and are grateful for the promise that healing is on the way. In the political arena, many of us are also eager for new leadership in our nation that will nurture hope, stability, and justice for all.

In the Christian faith, we are eager to celebrate the Word of Life who the apostle John says is the source of all life -- life that brings light to all people.

Katie Andraski, my friend and fellow Perspectives contributor, describes how “this light of the world swept down from holding creation together into a woman’s womb, curled up…”.

Candles are lit, colorful bulbs sparkle on trees. We sing sweetly about a Holy night where all is calm, all is bright, and we are reminded again that this light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never put it out.

My fervent hope is that we hold firm to these signs and promises of new life, infused with daily pulses of light and love and kindness. May we spread this energy to all those around us. A Blessed Christmas to all!

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.