Perspective: Cocktail Party Fodder

By Rosie Klepper 8 minutes ago
  • JJ Harrison, CC BY-SA 3.0 / (picsart)

Ah, the holidays are upon us. Time for parties and get-togethers. Time for laughter and love. 

 

And time to collect scintillating kernels of information that we can use at our next holiday gathering. The other night I was out for the evening with a nine-year-old and his mom. Suddenly, without warning or decorum he deposited this information into our conversation: Wombats poop square. Announced during dinner, I’m sure the other guests at the restaurant were delighted to hear this news while indulging in tasty treats. I shot him an incredulous look, and he persisted, “it’s true.” Ironically, this news flash was delivered as he polished off a dish of chocolate mousse. 

 


   

So, I did a little research. In this age of “fake news” I wanted to make sure I had the facts straight. Wombats are marsupials that are native to Australia. They can produce up to 100 cubes of poop per night. The cubic shape is advantageous. The wombats pile it high to mark territory and it doesn’t roll off the surface it is placed on. The poop only forms into cubes the last eighteen inches of their intestines. And wombats have poor eyesight. They use their sense of smell to navigate the world.  

  

I brought this to your attention so you can regale your family and friends during this holiday season. You can thank me later. 

  

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective. 

 

Tags: 
Rosie Klepper
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Come On In, The Water's Fine!

By Rosie Klepper Feb 13, 2019
Angelo Pantazis / Unsplash

 

 

“I had four caesareans, breast surgery, stomach surgery, back surgery and both knees replaced…”  

 

Perspective: Churched!

By Rosie Klepper May 1, 2019
Deanna Tan (edited) / Pixabay

Growing up in the 60s and 70s in a Methodist church was an entirely different experience than what I witnessed a few weeks ago. The church I attended when I was young was a gothic-looking building with a spire. Older ladies wore hats and gloves to the services. I was on my best behavior as I sat in the pews, wearing a nice dress and sporting my black patent leather Mary Janes. We had music in the church. Hymn numbers were posted on the wooden boards at the front of the church and the congregation dutifully tried to follow the organ and choir. The choir wore black robes.

Perspective: Your Blinker's On

By Rosie Klepper Jul 24, 2019
Ke Hugo / Pixabay

When I was little, I remember whiling away summer evenings by catching fireflies.  

 

Perspective: Wanted. Dead Or Alive.

By Rosie Klepper Oct 1, 2019
Andea Ferrario / Unsplash

“Sure,” I said after my friend asked me to watch her plants while she’s out of town for three weeks. I felt I could handle the job because I’ve kept an orchid and a jade plant alive for 10 years. I figured the little pine tree and the amaryllis plant would be a snap. They didn’t look menacing.

Perspective: Vacation Lag

By Rosie Klepper Oct 31, 2019
Sophia Livarinen / Pixabay

For the last week and a half, I have been in the lovely state of slothdom. I had a staycation that often meant staying in nightgowns until noon. Of eating a leisurely lunch. A long chat with friends. Not hunched over my desk in a scarfing session or hastily tapping out a text to a friend. Going to bed when I wanted to. Not tied to the tyranny of the clock. Getting carry-out just because it was my vacation. Going to see movies in the afternoon just because I could. Yes, it was rejuvenating. 