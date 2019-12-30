Perspective: Cocktail Party Fodder

Rosie Klepper's "Perspective" (December 30, 2019).

Ah, the holidays are upon us. Time for parties and get-togethers. Time for laughter and love.

And time to collect scintillating kernels of information that we can use at our next holiday gathering. The other night I was out for the evening with a nine-year-old and his mom. Suddenly, without warning or decorum he deposited this information into our conversation: Wombats poop square. Announced during dinner, I’m sure the other guests at the restaurant were delighted to hear this news while indulging in tasty treats. I shot him an incredulous look, and he persisted, “it’s true.” Ironically, this news flash was delivered as he polished off a dish of chocolate mousse.

So, I did a little research. In this age of “fake news” I wanted to make sure I had the facts straight. Wombats are marsupials that are native to Australia. They can produce up to 100 cubes of poop per night. The cubic shape is advantageous. The wombats pile it high to mark territory and it doesn’t roll off the surface it is placed on. The poop only forms into cubes the last eighteen inches of their intestines. And wombats have poor eyesight. They use their sense of smell to navigate the world.

I brought this to your attention so you can regale your family and friends during this holiday season. You can thank me later.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.