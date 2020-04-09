NIU Student Emergency Fund Receives Signficant Response

A student emergency fund unveiled Monday at Northern Illinois University aims to help with hardships related to COVID-19.

It provides up to $500 per student to cover various needs caused by the pandemic and social distancing. These can include the cost of technology to take remote spring courses, childcare costs, and emergency medical expenses. Assistant Dean of Students Kelly Olson said there’s been significant interest.

“We had a thousand applications within the first two hours, and so it really confirmed to us that the need exists and this is an important step for us to take with our students."

NIU says they’ll reach out within 24 hours to applicants, then make a decision in three to four days. From there, eligible students can get funds sent by check or direct deposit.

Olson says student hardship will exist in some form even after the pandemic, and hopes NIU can maintain the fund and offer it on a continuing basis.