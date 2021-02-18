NIU Board Of Trustees Approves Minor Tuition Hikes

By 28 minutes ago

Credit Susan Stephens

Northern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees approved a minor tuition increase for undergraduate students entering in the coming school year. This comes after five years with no change in rate. NIU President Lisa Freeman presented the rate proposal to the board.

“In the context of NIU’s commitment to accessibility, affordability and student success, the recommendation for this request is a 1.5% increase in base tuition and no change in undergraduate differential tuition rates.” 

This means the per-credit hour rate for new students will go up by $5.23 in the fall. 

The board also approved a small increase to graduate school tuition. Freeman said graduate students will see a one-and-a-half percent increase, while law students will see a .79% increase. Freeman said it makes both "about $5.36 per credit hour."

"In addition," she said, "there are three downward adjustments to differential tuition rates."

Those differentials cover three online programs. One is for trauma-informed counseling and two others pertain to nursing.  

Tags: 
NIU Board of Trustees
Lisa Freeman
college tuition
Northern Illinois University
Illinois

Related Content

NIU Freezes Tuition And Room And Board For 2020-2021 Academic Year

By Dec 16, 2019
Susan Stephens

Northern Illinois University officials continue to look for ways to attract new students.

Fall enrollment hit its lowest level in 50 years. Officials recently announced they will freeze tuition rates for the sixth year in a row.  Room and board rates will also remain flat next year. The university will cap tuition at  $4,732.80 per semester for students taking 12 or more credit hours. That’s to encourage students to finish their degree on time. University President Lisa Freeman said NIU will also lower student fees.